KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — This year's first Kaufman County Clean-up and Collection event is scheduled for this Saturday, January 9, 2021, according to Kaufman County.
The monthly clean-up and collection events are free to Kaufman County residents. Proof of residency, a drivers license or water bill, is required.
A monthly scheduled has not yet been released but, this Saturday's event will be held at the City of Kaufman's Convenience Station at 701 Alton Street in Kaufman, Texas, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
At all locations, each month, Kaufman County residents can dispose of old mattresses, old furniture, old appliances, trash, and recyclables. No construction debris, boats, dead animals, brush, barbed wire, bricks, rock roofing, singles, cattle trailers, dump trailers, or enclosed trailers are allowed.
The Kaufman County Convenience Station will also be open the day of the event to bring items that are not being collected for free. Residents are reminded to bring their coupons and to check www.kaufmancounty.net for regular pricing.
A complete clean-up and collection event schedule is expected to be posted soon by the county.