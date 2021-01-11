KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County residents may now register for the COVID-19 mega vaccine site in Dallas County, the state's response to rapidly deploy vaccines at hubs throughout the state, according to state and local officials.
Yesterday, the Texas Department of State Health Services instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 234 providers statewide this week. Included in the list of providers were 28 hub locations identified across the state to focus on large community vaccination efforts.
In Dallas County, a COVID-19 vaccine mega site was established for widespread distribution at Fair Park. The hub is expected to administer 2,000 vaccines a day, dependent on vaccine availability.
"Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated," read a statement from TXDSHS. "The supply is expected to increase in the coming months, and additional vaccines are in clinical trials and may be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration."
Vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the Dallas County mega site, Monday through Saturday, for those who qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1A or Phase 1B,which have been generally described as health care workers, people 65 and older, and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine from TXDSHS, its supply, deployment strategy, and eligibility, visit their website, here.
For more information from Dallas County and to register for a vaccine, visit their website, here.