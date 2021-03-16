FORNEY, Texas — A man reportedly lying on the train tracks near downtown Forney was struck and killed by a train early Tuesday morning, according to police.
At approximately 4:58 a.m., the Forney Police Department and Forney Fire Department were dispatched to the train tracks behind the Oncor facility in the 900 block of East Broad Street where a Union Pacific train reported to have struck a pedestrian lying on the tracks.
"The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later passed away," a Union Pacific representative told inForney.com, in response to a request for information. "Union Pacific is working with Forney Police to understand why the pedestrian was on the tracks."
The male pedestrian was taken by ground ambulance to Baylor, Scott and White hospital in Forney where an awaiting CareFlite helicopter further transported the man to Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas. He was later pronounced deceased.
The pedestrian was identified by authorities as Jordan Jaroszewski of Forney, Texas.
The downtown Forney railroad crossings were closed for approximately two hours while authorities investigated the incident.
The Union Pacific Railroad Police Department is investigating.