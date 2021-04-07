FORNEY, Texas — Forney Mayor Pro-Tem Shaun Myers has resigned his position on the Forney City Council, inForney.com confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Myers was first elected to the Forney City Council in May 2017 and re-elected in May 2019. He was appointed mayor pro-tem by his fellow council members at that time.
The Forney City Council now has 30 days to make an appointment to the position or wait until after the May 1st Election.
Myers is on the ballot for the May 1st Election and is running unopposed after challenger, Mario Luna, withdrew.
Procedurally, Myers will be re-elected to Place 2 on the Forney City Council after the May 1st Election votes are canvassed. Should Myers resign, again, at that time, the council will have another 30 days to make an appointment to serve Myers' elected term or call for a special-election in 2022.
The council was faced with a similar resignation in August 2020 when then-Council member Mike Thomas resigned and his name remained on the ballot for Place 1 in the postponed November election. Thomas submitted an additional letter of resignation after the votes were canvassed and he was re-elected.
A records request has been made for Myers' resignation letter but, on Facebook Wednesday, Myers stated, "I feel all the feelings, but I do intend to celebrate. Thank you to anyone and everyone who supported me for the last four years."