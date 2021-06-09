MESQUITE, Texas — UPDATE — Mesquite police say Mr. Bargainer has been LOCATED and has been SAFELY returned to family.
ORIGINAL — The Mesquite Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating a critically missing elderly man.
89-year-old Vernon Bargainer was reported missing by family members earlier today. Bargainer was last seen at his residence on Karla Drive on June 8, 2021.
It is believed Bargainer left his residence in his 1997 Cadillac Deville bearing Texas license plate No. LP6GBHH. The vehicle is silver in color with a maroon top.
Bargainer is approximately 5’8” tall, weighing 150 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
"He may be confused about his surroundings and unable to find his way home," stated the Mesquite Police Department.
Anyone with information on Bargainer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6336.