FORNEY, Texas — The expansion of Monitor Boulevard has been complete and operational as of Monday morning.
The construction project brought Monitor Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-way divided roadway with dedicated turn lanes.
Monitor Boulevard connects Farm-to-Market (FM) 1641 and FM 741 and also provides access to Rogers Parkway and Rhea Intermediate.
Forney police officers were present Monday morning, and will again be present at school release, to ensure proper flow of traffic on the roadway.