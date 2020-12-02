KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Multiple Kaufman County fire departments are working a residential structure fire in the just southeast of Terrell Wednesday night.
Just after 10 p.m., firefighters from Terrell, College Mound, Elmo, and Kaufman responded to a residential structure fire on County Road 134A, which is located in eastern Kaufman County.
Heavy fire was reported from the single-story residential structure as firefighters arrived on scene.
The residents reportedly evacuated the home unscathed but numerous pets were unaccounted for or possibly trapped inside the residence.
The Kaufman County Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Meanwhile, on the other side of Kaufman County, firefighters in Combine were wrapping up a residential structure fire in the 300 block of Loren Boyd Road.