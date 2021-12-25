TERRELL, Texas — One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on State Highway (SH) 34 on Saturday night in Oak Grove.
The crash occurred on SH 34 just south of County Road (CR) 139 and north of Country Lane — in between Terrell and Kaufman.
Authorities say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, one person was airlifted to an area hospital, and another person was taken by ground ambulance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
As of 9:15 p.m., the roadway remained closed in both directions. This is a developing story.