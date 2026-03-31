Osley Alvarez-Morales Arrested on Federal Contract Charges in Kaufman

Osley Alvarez-Morales, 38, of Kaufman, Texas, was arrested on March 27, 2026, at 6:43 PM on charges related to a federal contract violation. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, with the U.S. Marshals serving as the charging agency for this case.According to jail records, Alva...

DHS "Worst of the Worst" from Cuba - Osley Alvarez-Morales Arrested on Federal Contract Charges in Kaufman

Osley Alvarez-Morales, 38, of Kaufman, Texas, was arrested on March 27, 2026, at 6:43 PM on charges related to a federal contract violation. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, with the U.S. Marshals serving as the charging agency for this case.

According to jail records, Alvarez-Morales is currently being held at the Kaufman County Jail, with his housing located in Unit A02A-08. At this time, the total bond has not been set for the charges he faces. The specific charge against him is categorized as a federal offense, which is classified under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Marshals.

Further details indicate that Alvarez-Morales has been flagged by the Department of Homeland Security as part of their "Worst of the Worst" list. He is reported to have connections to Cuba and is facing charges that include serious allegations of fraud, specifically related to the illegal use of credit cards and tax revenue violations.

As the legal process unfolds, Alvarez-Morales remains in custody while awaiting further proceedings. The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office will continue to oversee his case as it progresses through the judicial system. Authorities have not released additional information regarding a court date or other specifics related to the charges at this time.



All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



Name OSLEY ALVAREZ-MORALES

Age 38

ate of Birth 07-08-1987

Physical Description Height: 5' 6", Weight: 160 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date March 27, 2026 Admit Time 6:43 PM

Housing Location A02A-08

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN - TX1290000

Total Charges 1 Total Bond Not set

Charges

Charge: FEDERAL CONTRACT

Bond: Not set

Charging Agency: US MARSHALS

Offense Date: 03-27-2026