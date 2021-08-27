FORNEY, Texas — A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 on Friday night.
Just before 9:50 p.m., the Forney Police Department, Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on FM 548, between Grayhawk Drive and Little Gull Drive.
The pedestrian was transported by ground ambulance to Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Forney and further taken by CareFlite helicopter to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas, and was last listed in critical condition, according to police.
The Texas Department of Public Safety was requested for crash investigation as the scene is just south of the Forney city limits.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that a pedestrian was walking south on F.M. 548 and a Ford Explorer was traveling north, for a yet to be determined reason the pedestrian walked into the northbound lane of traffic and was struck by the Ford Explorer," Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com. "The driver of Ford Explorer attempted to take evasive action but was unable to miss the pedestrian."
FM 548 was closed while police investigated the crash.
Bradford says the investigation remains ongoing.