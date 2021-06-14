TERRELL, Texas — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20 in Terrell early Saturday morning.
During the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12, 2021, the Terrell Police Department received calls of a subject walking in the roadway on westbound Interstate Highway 20 near the 503 mile marker.
At the same time, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office received a call of a motorist assist in the area of the 502 mile marker and a caller, driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck, reported to have possibly struck a deer in the same area, Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom tells inForney.com.
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck stopped at the Shell gas station located at 301 Interstate Highway 20. Officers observed damage on the vehicle suggesting the vehicle struck a person.
Approximately an hour later, Sansom says, officers searching the area on foot located a deceased male in the median. The man was identified as 30-year-old Johnathon D. Hearn of Hallsville, Texas.
The vehicle from the motorist assist called into the sheriff's office was located just east of the 503 exit.
"The vehicle was left unsecured with valuables at plain view," stated Sansom. "Upon a search of the vehicle a wallet was located and identified the pedestrian that was struck."
The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck was released after providing his information to police.