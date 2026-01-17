PGBT East Branch Progresses into 2026; What Forney Drivers Need to Know

FORNEY, TX — For years, the "missing link" of the North Texas highway system has been the gap between the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT) and the southern reaches of the Metroplex. As we move into early 2026, that gap is one step closer to closing.

Following a series of critical milestones in late 2025, the PGBT East Branch extension is moving forward, promising to fundamentally reshape how Forney and Kaufman County residents navigate the region.

Development Update

The project, which aims to extend the tollway approximately 11 miles from I-30 in Garland down to I-20 in Mesquite, is currently in the Environmental Study and Planning phase.

As of January 2026, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) is reviewing extensive public feedback following a major public meeting held in September 2025 at the Mesquite Convention Center. At that meeting, the NTTA presented several "alignment alternatives"—the potential paths the road could take—to residents and stakeholders.

The current focus remains on obtaining environmental clearance. This is a rigorous process required to select the final route that balances transportation needs with the impact on local neighborhoods and the environment. While a specific "gold-shovels-in-the-ground" date is still to be determined, the steady progress of these studies indicates the project remains a top regional priority.

Traffic Insight

For Forney residents, the East Branch isn't just another road; it is a potential "escape valve" for some of the area's most notorious traffic bottlenecks.

1. Bypassing the "Mixing Bowl" (I-635/US-80)

Currently, a Forney resident heading to Richardson, Plano, or Frisco must take US-80 to the I-635 interchange—often called the "Mixing Bowl"—one of the most congested points in North Texas. The PGBT East Branch would allow Forney commuters to hop onto a direct north-south tollway much sooner, potentially shaving 15 to 20 minutes off peak-hour commutes by bypassing the 635 bottleneck entirely.

2. Relief for Kaufman County Arteries

As Kaufman County continues to be one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation, local roads like FM 548 and FM 1641 are feeling the strain. By providing a high-speed regional connector near the Dallas/Kaufman County line, the East Branch is expected to pull "pass-through" traffic off local surface streets, leaving more room for residents to move within Forney.

3. Economic Growth and Connectivity

The extension will create a more seamless link between the industrial and commercial hubs of Mesquite and the growing residential base in Forney. This connectivity is expected to attract more retail and professional services to the US-80 and I-20 corridors, further boosting the local economy in Kaufman County.

Looking Ahead

The next steps involve the NTTA finalizing the route alignment and moving toward right-of-way acquisitions. For Forney residents, the message is clear: the long-awaited loop is finally taking shape, bringing with it the promise of a faster, more predictable commute.

Learn More

To view the specific route alternatives, review meeting materials, or sign up for project alerts, explore the following resources: