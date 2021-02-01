GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Police are seeking information and the whereabouts of a 14-year-old teen runaway listed as endangered missing.
14-year-old Laura Hunter was last seen on Sunday, January 31, 2021, around 11:40 a.m., in the Harbor Point neighborhood, according to the Gun Barrel City Police Department. As of Monday afternoon, Hunter remained missing.
"She is described as being 5'5, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes," stated the Gun Barrel City Police Department. "She was last seen wearing a striped hoodie sweatshirt and unknown color of pants."
Hunter does not have a cell phone with her, according to police.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gun Barrel City Police at (903) 887-7151.
The Mabank Independent School District (ISD) and Mabank ISD Police Department are assisting in the investigation.