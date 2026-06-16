Sarah Salgado Leads in Forney City Council Place 4 Runoff

Published: June 16, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Sarah Salgado Leads in Forney City Council Place 4 Runoff

Unofficial results from the June 13 runoff election indicate that Sarah Salgado has secured a lead in the race for Forney City Council Place 4. With all reporting centers accounted for, Salgado maintains 54.48% of the vote compared to 45.52% for Joseph "Yaz" Yazdanpanahi.In a race decided by a margi...

Sarah Salgado Leads in Forney City Council Place 4 Runoff

Unofficial results from the June 13 runoff election indicate that Sarah Salgado has secured a lead in the race for Forney City Council Place 4. With all reporting centers accounted for, Salgado maintains 54.48% of the vote compared to 45.52% for Joseph "Yaz" Yazdanpanahi.

Election Results Overview

In a race decided by a margin of 107 votes, Salgado received 651 total votes, while Yazdanpanahi received 544. A total of 1,195 ballots were cast in this runoff contest.

The race saw varying levels of support across the city’s precincts. While Yazdanpanahi held leads in specific areas—notably securing 67.88% of the vote in Precinct 3—Salgado’s performance in higher-turnout areas, such as Precinct 27, where she captured 64.08% of the vote, proved pivotal to her current lead.

Voter Turnout

Participation in the runoff remained low, with a total voter turnout of 6.09%. Out of 19,630 registered voters in the affected areas, only 1,195 cast their ballots. This modest turnout is common in municipal runoffs, which often see significantly lower participation compared to general or primary elections.

What Happens Next?

These results remain unofficial until they are canvassed and certified by the City Council. The certification process ensures that all provisional ballots have been reviewed and the final tally is accurate. Once finalized, the winner will be sworn in to represent Place 4 on the Forney City Council.

Accessing Detailed Data

For residents interested in a deep dive into the precinct-level data, the Kaufman County Elections office has provided several reporting formats. You can download the full breakdown of results below:

InForney.com will continue to monitor the canvassing process and provide updates once the final results are officially certified.

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