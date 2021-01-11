FORNEY, Texas — Wintry weather and overnight freezing temperatures have prompted some school closures and delays Monday, January 11, 2021, in the Kaufman County area.
The Wills Point Independent School District (ISD) has opted to close Monday due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions. Additionally, there will be no online learning.
Kemp ISD and Mabank ISD have announced two hour delays.
Crandall ISD and Terrell ISD have both announced school will resume as normal.
Trinity Valley Community College campuses in Kaufman and Terrell will open at 9 a.m. Those traveling and attending campuses in Athens and Palestine will be on the same 9 a.m. opening.
Forney ISD, according to its website, would typically post any changes to their schedule due to inclement weather by at least 5:30 a.m., as of press, there had been no change notification.
No change notification had been received from Scurry-Rosser ISD.
Just south of the Kaufman County-Henderson county line, Trinidad ISD and Malakoff ISD have announced closures.