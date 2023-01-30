KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — As a winter storm continues to impact the region, school districts have begun announcing closures for Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
"If you don't have to get out please stay home and off the roads. Please drive with extreme caution if you have to get out and stay safe," read a statement from the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management at the onset of the deteriorating weather conditions.
Forney ISD will be closed Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Terrell ISD will be closed Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Crandall ISD will be closed Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Kaufman ISD will be closed Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Scurry-Rosser ISD will be closed Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Tentatively scheduled to resume Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. with buses on a two-hour delay.
Kemp ISD will be closed Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and Wednesday, February 1, 2023, with classes tentatively scheduled to resume on Thursday, February 2, 2023. All school activities are canceled through Wednesday.
Mabank ISD will be closed Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
This article will be updated throughout as new notifications come in throughout the county.