TERRELL, Texas — UPDATED 2:55 PM - Several Kaufman County school districts have begun announcing closures due to inclement weather forecasted Wednesday and Thursday.
Conditions will deteriorate Wednesday evening with widespread impacts continuing into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Terrell ISD will release early today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with students at Terrell High School and Furlough Middle School releasing at 11 a.m. and students at the elementary campuses releasing at 11:30 a.m.
Terrell ISD students unable to be picked up or those whose parents don't want them to ride the bus home can stay on campus where staff members will continue to supervise. Those who leave early will be given a to-go lunch meal. All after school activities are canceled for today.
"TISD makes weather-related closures based on the information available to us," stated the district. "Today’s weather conditions progressed quicker than expected. The District will continue to monitor the weather forecast and road conditions for tomorrow’s school day and make an announcement no later than 5am tomorrow."
Terrell ISD has subsequently canceled all classes for Thursday, February 24.
Kemp ISD and Mabank ISD have also announced early release for Wednesday. In addition, Mabank ISD has announced a delayed start of 10AM for Thursday, with Kemp ISD promising an announcement about Thursday's plans by 10PM Wednesday night.
Forney ISD has announced all after school activities are canceled for Wednesday, and the district will be closed, Thursday, February 24.
"At this time, the state is nor granting any inclement weather waivers, so we plan to utilize the Monday, April 18 bad weather make-up day for classes," according to a statement released by the district Wednesday afternoon.
Kaufman ISD has announced they will not dismiss early, but all after school and evening events have been canceled and classes for Thursday, February 24 have been canceled.
Crandall ISD released students early on Wednesday with secondary schools being released at 2PM and elementary schools being released at 2:30PM. All Crandall ISD classes have been canceled for Thursday, February 24.
Delayed or slower afternoon bus routes are to be expected Wednesday in every district according to officials.
Trinity Valley Community College announced all of its Terrell campuses will be closed Wednesday at 11 a.m.
All Kaufman County offices and early voting locations will close at noon today.
The No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum in Terrell announced it would be closed today and tomorrow, Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Mesquite ISD canceled all after school activities.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.