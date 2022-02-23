Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Periods of freezing drizzle this evening...with freezing rain developing late. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Periods of freezing drizzle this evening...with freezing rain developing late. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.