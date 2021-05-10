CRANDALL, Texas — UPDATE [10:35 p.m.] — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of central Kaufman County until 11:30 p.m., an extension to an earlier issued warning.
At 10:28 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilmer and Hutchins moving east at 20 miles per hour. The storm is capable of producing ping pong size hail.
The National Weather Service is advising people and animals to take shelter indoors and area residents should expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
The warning area includes portions of southeastern Dallas County and central Kaufman County, including but not limited to Forney, Terrell, Seagoville, Kaufman, Crandall, Combine, Talty, Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City, Oak Ridge, Lawrence, Balch Springs, Dallas, Lancaster, Hutchins, Wilmer, Ferris, and Dallas.
ORIGINAL — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of west-central Kaufman County and southern Dallas County until 10:30 p.m.
At approximately 9:26 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Cedar Hill State Park, moving east at 30 miles per hour, that was capable of producing half-dollar size hail.
The system, according to the NWS, had produced half-dollar size hail near Everman.
"SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!" stated the NWS in its Severe Thunderstorm Warning broadcast.
Additionally, heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flood. Motorists are warned to not drive into flooded roadways.