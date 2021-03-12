KAUFMAN, Texas — A teen was tragically killed and another was airlifted in critical condition in a vehicle-vs-ATV crash on Friday night near Kaufman, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., a Honda ATV with a 16-year-old driver and passenger, both of Kaufman, Texas, was traveling in the roadway northbound in the 8600 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 1388, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation.
A 1999 Chevrolet Lumina, driven by a 71-year-old Scurry resident, also traveling northbound, was unable to see the ATV as oncoming traffic approached and struck the ATV from the rear — ejecting both the ATV's operator and passenger.
One of the ATV passengers was struck by a southbound Kia Soul and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police. The second passenger was airlifted by CareFlite medical helicopter to Parkland Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The drivers of the Lumina and Soul were uninjured, police say.
FM 1388 was closed while the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted its crash investigation.
This is a developing story.