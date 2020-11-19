COLLEGE MOUND, Texas — A Terrell man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Farm-to-Market (FM) 429, the Texas Department of Public Safety and College Mound Fire Department confirm to inForney.com.
The crash occurred on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at approximately 4:51 p.m., on FM 429, just north of Bubba's Corner, Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergent Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com.
76-year-old Jerry Clark of Terrell, Texas, was traveling southbound on FM 429, near Bubba's Corner, when his motorcycle left the roadway at a curve in the road.
"Firefighters arrived to find a motorcycle off the roadway and a critically injured adult male," read a statement from the College Mound Fire Department. "Passing motorist had stopped and were providing aid to the victim."
"Firefighters started patient care as CareFlite medics responded," continued the statement from the College Mound Fire Department. "The ambulance crew determined due to patient condition immediate transport to the nearest hospital was appropriate. A College Mound Firefighter/EMT rode to the hospital assisting the medic with advanced care."
"Sadly despite efforts from citizens, firefighters, EMS crews and hospital staff the man died shortly after arriving at the hospital."
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.