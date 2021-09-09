TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on West Moore Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
At approxiamtely 1:50 p.m., on Thursday, September 9, 2021, the Terrell Police Department, Terrell Fire Department, and CareFlite responded to the 700 block of West Moore Avenue.
There, Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom says a pedestrian was crossing the roadway when they were struck by a motor vehicle pulling out from the 100 block of Bowser Circle.
The pedestrian was transported by ground ambulance to Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas, for further treatment.
"A Terrell P.D. Accident Investigator was notified and responded to the scene," stated Sansom. "The investigation is on-going."