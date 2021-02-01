TERRELL, Texas — Terrell police are continuing to seek leads for a man missing nearly a year.
55-year-old Kevin Douglas Simmons was last seen in Terrell on February 9, 2020, wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a gray hoodie, and blue jeans, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Missing Person Clearinghouse. He was reported missing on February 13, 2020, according to the Terrell Police Department.
"The case is still active however we have run short of leads, so any help from the public would be appreciated," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department on Monday morning.
Simmons is described as 6'0", 225 pounds, with grey hair, and blue eyes.
Terrell police say Simmons was spotted walking eastbound on Interstate 20 towards Van Zandt County. Additionally, the department received tips he was spotted near State Highway 64 and Interstate 20 near the Dukes Travel Stop and riding a bike in the area of Interstate 20 and State Highway 19.
"It is believed that Simmons made it to the Canton area," the Terrell Police Department stated upon his initial disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call Terrell Police Department Detective Ballard at (469) 474-2790.