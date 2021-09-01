TERRELL, Texas — An investigation is underway by the Terrell Police Department after the discovery of an unidentified deceased man was found Wednesday afternoon at the city park.
According to law enforcement officials, city employees were mowing in Ben Gill Park on Wednesday when they discovered human remains near the park’s perimeter just before 3 p.m.
While still collecting evidence, investigators tell inForney.com they do not suspect that the body has been there for very long and there are no apparent signs of the possible cause of death.
The body has been transported to the Dallas County medical examiner’s office for autopsy and identification.
This is a developing story.