KAUFMAN, Texas — Three people were airlifted and another injured in a major crash near Kaufman on Friday afternoon.
The crash was reported at approximately 5:36 p.m. on State Highway (SH) 243 at Farm-to-Market (FM) 2727, reportedly involving two vehicles.
At least two CareFlite and one Flight For Life medical helicopters responded to the scene, in addition to multiple ground ambulances.
A Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on SH 243 when, for yet to be determined reasons, turned in front of a westbound traveling Kia, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation.
One person in the Camry was injured and was being treated by medical personnel at the scene. There were four occupants in the Kia — three of those occupants were airlifted to Dallas-area hospitals.