FORNEY, Texas — A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of north Texas, including Kaufman County, as a line of storms sweep across the region.
Additionally, portions of Kaufman County surrounding the Sabine River, from Hunt and Rockwall Counties, are under a Flood Warning until Saturday morning.
And, Thursday night into Friday morning, Kaufman County will be under a Wind Advisory due to expected west winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 mile per hour.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued Tornado Watch 55 until 10 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023.
"Scattered storms may develop during the day, ahead of an approaching cold front," read a statement from the NWS. "Some of these storms could become severe."
"The main event still appears to be a linear complex of storms along the rapidly advancing front. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail are all possible hazards this afternoon and evening. This line of storms will push east, impacting East Texas during the evening hours when the greatest threat for severe weather will occur."
STAY WEATHER AWARE
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan.
* WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur.
Some farm and cattle industries will be flooded. Some rural roads will be underwater. Water will be over the road and the FM 1565 bridge.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 4.8 feet.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 16.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for North and Central Texas.
.DAY ONE...This Afternoon and Tonight.
Thunderstorms will become numerous this afternoon and continue into tonight with widespread severe weather likely across much of the region. The greatest risk for severe weather will exist along and east of Highway 281 during the day, shifting east of the I-35 corridor during the evening hours. All modes of severe weather will be possible including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.
Windy conditions are expected overnight with gusts to 45 mph possible.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.
Windy conditions will continue on Friday, especially during the morning hours with gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible.
Thunderstorm chances will return by the middle of next week with the arrival of a strong cold front and upper level disturbance.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and south central Texas.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds.