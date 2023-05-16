TERRELL, Texas — Two people were critically injured in a head-on collision on State Highway (SH) 34 on Tuesday night.
At approximately 6:58 p.m., the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department and Ables Springs Volunteer Fire Department, along with other first responders, were dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on collision on SH 34 south of County Road 322A.
Less than seven minutes later, Terrell VFD units arrived on scene and discovered a minivan and an SUV with major front-end damage.
"The drivers of both vehicles were suffering from serious injuries so two CareFlite helicopters were launched to the scene," read a statement from the Terrell VFD. "Both drivers were treated and packaged by firefighters then delivered to EMS upon their arrival."
Both patients were transported by CareFlite helicopters to Dallas-area hospitals.
SH 34 was closed in both north and southbound directions during the duration of the call and ultimately reopened at approximately 8:47 p.m.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.