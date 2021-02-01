TERRELL, Texas — Two dogs were rescued from a Terrell-area structure fire, which prompted a response from four Kaufman County fire departments, this morning.
Around 9:25 a.m., on Monday, February 1, 2021, the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the area of Dee Drive, located just south of Terrell.
A neighbor called 911 and reported a double-wide mobile home on fire and believed the homeowners were still inside, according to a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department. While enroute, a second 911 call came in from the homeowners who had safely exited the burning structure but reported two dogs remained inside.
Mutual aid was immediately requested from the Kaufman Fire Department, Terrell Fire Department, and the Elmo Fire Department. Additionally, a CareFlite ambulance was requested for standby.
"Kaufman County Sheriff's Office personnel arrived first and attempted to affect a rescue, but were unable to enter the structure," read a statement from the department. "Personnel from all 4 departments arrived quickly and made an interior attack on the fire, with crews entering through both the front and rear. They found fire concentrated in the front room and porch of the structure with high heat conditions throughout. Interior crews attacked the fire while also completing a primary search of the residence, locating two dogs inside."
"One dog was brought out scared but seemingly OK," stated the department. "The second dog was found closer to the fire and was in distress. A TVFD firefighter began administering air to the dog via the firefighter's SCBA and was then joined by Terrell FD and Careflite personnel administering oxygen and providing additional care."
"At last check, the dog was injured but was up and walking around at the scene."
The residential structure suffered substantial damage and the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the homeowners.
"As always, TVFD would like to thank the quick response from all of our mutual aid partners," stated the department. "Everyone's quick response and quick action made all the difference."