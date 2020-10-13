KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Weather permitting, the westbound left lane of Interstate 20 (I-20) at Farm-to-Market 148 (FM 148) will be closed for one mile starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 for approximately one month. Following this closure, the westbound I-20 right lane will be closed in the same location for one month.
During this two month period, both directions of Las Lomas Pkwy/County Road 305 (CR 305) at I-20 will be closed.
These closures are part of a $22 million, I-20 pavement rehabilitation and bridge replacement project in Kaufman County. The project started in the summer of 2019 and is scheduled to finish in late 2020.
Motorists should follow detours on Las Lomas Pkwy/CR 305 and expect delays. Visit www.drivetexas.org for updates on Texas roads.