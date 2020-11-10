KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is hosting a virtual public meeting regarding the proposed widening of Farm-to-Market 741 (FM 741) from US Highway 175 (US 175) to FM 548 in Kaufman County.
The virtual public meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation explaining the proposed project, which includes audio and video components, exhibits and materials for review.
The virtual meeting will be held beginning on Nov. 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. and the presentation will remain available for viewing until Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. To log onto the virtual public meeting, visit: www.keepitmovingdallas.com/FM741. Please note that the presentation will not be available on the website until the time and date listed above. Participants may also call (214) 320-6651 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.
Written comments from the public regarding the proposed project may be submitted by mail to TxDOT Dallas District Office, Attention: Edra Brashear, P.E., 4777 East US Highway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150-6643. Written comments may be submitted by email to Edra.Brashear@txdot.gov. Verbal comments will also be accepted by calling (833) 933-0432 and leaving a voicemail. All comments must be received on or before Dec. 2, 2020.
TxDOT is proposing to improve 7.7 miles of FM 741 in Kaufman County from US 175 in Crandall to FM 548 in Forney. Improvements include widening the existing two-lane rural section to a proposed four-lane divided urban roadway. The existing right-of-way (ROW) width varies from 70 to 100 feet and the proposed ROW for the project is 140-foot-wide from US 175 to FM 2757 and 120-foot-wide from FM 2757 to the end of project. The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional ROW and potentially displace one residence and one non-residential structure. The total proposed ROW area is 30.7 acres