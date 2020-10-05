FORNEY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will perform overnight closures on various Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 mainlanes and U.S. Highway 80 frontage road lanes to safely complete maintenance next week.
The closures will be nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Oct. 11 through Oct. 16.
Closures on the FM 548 mainlanes will occur approximately 1,000 feet north and south of the US 80 interchange. Closures on the US 80 frontage roads will occur approximately 1,500 feet east and west of the FM 548 interchange.
"The closures are needed so crews can safely perform maintenance activities," stated TxDOT. "TxDOT asks drivers to remain aware in the work zone."