KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for north Texas, including Kaufman County, from Monday afternoon until Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant impacts to travel due to snow, sleet, or ice accumulations, states the NWS.
Significant icing is possible due to freezing rain with total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible, especially on elevated surfaces and bridges. Some sleet will be possible.
The potential for freezing rain and sleet will begin on Monday, with a cold rain expected further east and south. Impacts to the afternoon and evening commute are possible, as bridges and overpasses may become slick. Stay weather aware and keep updated with the forecast for your area!
Tuesday will have the most significant impacts to travel. If you don`t have to travel on Tuesday, make plans to stay off area roads.