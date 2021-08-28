FORNEY, Texas — The Forney High School Jackrabbits traveled to the farside of Tyler to take on the Whitehouse Wildcats on Friday night.
Despite a 20-0 deficit at halftime, the Jackrabbits rallied for 21 uncontested points in the second half to clinch their season opener.
Jackrabbit scoring started late in the third quarter with Jake White connecting on a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kofi Eduful.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Forney's Tristan Bennett scooped up a failed Whitehouse punt snap and returned it for a touchdown.
White would later connect with Zachary Fuller, with less than a minute left in the game, on an 8-yard touchdown pass. Braden Fuller clinched the extra point to give the Jackrabbits a 21-20 lead with no time left for a Wildcat recovery.