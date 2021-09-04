FORNEY, Texas — North Forney hoped to correct the slow start that plagued them in last week’s 39-29 victory over Woodrow Wilson. However, that wouldn’t be the case. Little Elm jumped out to a 19-0 first quarter lead before taking a commanding 49-7 lead over the Falcons into halftime.
North Forney’s defense created a turnover on the first possession of the game when senior defensive back Marquise Edwards forced a fumble that was scooped up by junior linebacker B.J. Holt. The Falcons offense could not capitalize on the early fortune however and were forced to punt after a three-and-out series.
After that the Falcons defense struggled to keep the Lobos offense in check. Little Elm scored on six of their next seven, and eight of their next ten offensive possessions throughout the first three quarters opening up a 63-14 lead at one point.
The Falcons defense was able to force two other turnovers with an interception each from sophomore cornerbacks Aamii Branch and Isaiah Mayfield. The Lobos were only forced to punt the ball once on the night.
The lone bright spot on the night for North Forney was the running game. The Falcons rushed for 273 yards on 46 attempts. Unfortunately, they got down big early and were unable to use the running game as effectively as they would’ve liked to.
Three North Forney players were able to run for 79 yards or more on the ground including sophomore running back Marquel banks (9 carries for 85 yards), junior quarterback Mike Phillips (13 carries for 84 yards and 1 TD) and senior linebacker/running back Tre Jones (10 carries for 79 yards and 1 TD).
The other Falcons touchdown came towards the end of the first half when senior quarterback Nate Billings found junior wide receiver Damorrea Jones who broke free from a grasping defender for a 24-yard touchdown.
The Falcons also turned the ball over three times of their own with all three being fumbles.
The final score was Little Elm 63 – North Forney 20.
Next week the Falcons look to bounce back at home against the Brewer Bears on Friday night. Kickoff will be at 7:30pm at Citybank Stadium.