FORNEY, Texas — It felt like déjà vu for North Forney on Friday night.
The offense scored just one touchdown on the night coming in the first half that put them up 7-3 at halftime. Just like the week before The Falcons scored their lone first half touchdown on a long pass, this time it was quarterback Mike Phillips connecting with wide receiver DaMarques Taylor for a 51-yard touchdown.
The Phillips to Taylor touchdown combined with a stellar first half defensive performance allowed the Falcons to take a 7-3 lead into halftime.
Unfortunately, in the second half the Jackrabbits found the end zone twice against the tired North Forney defense. The Falcons offense was unable to answer the two second half scores.
North Forney’s offense turned the ball over 3 times and were only able to rush for 69 yards on the ground.
The Falcons defense played well only allowing 250 total yards on the night and forcing a pair of turnovers.
North Forney (1-3, 0-1) travels to Crandall on Friday to take on the Pirates. It’s a 7:30pm kickoff.