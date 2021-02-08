FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — On Monday night, Forney ISD approved the hiring of Jeff Fleener as the new head athletic coordinator and football coach for Forney High School. Fleener joins the Forney Family with an impressive and successful 19 year coaching history.
“With several years experience as a head coach at the 6A level, 5 playoff appearances, hundreds of student athletes signed on at the collegiate level, we are excited to have him join our district to lead the program at Forney High,” Forney ISD Athletic Director Neal Weaver said. “He has a history of pushing his student athletes to succeed on the field, in the classroom, and in life.”
For the past 4 years, Fleener has served as the head football coach and athletic coordinator for Mesquite High School, and was the head football coach for Brandeis High School in San Antonio prior to that. He served as offensive coordinator at Allen High School for 9 years, in which time they won 4 state championships.
“I am excited to bring a championship vision to the Jackrabbit program. There is no doubt in my mind with the growth, resources, and work ethic in Forney that we can bring back a physical brand of football that will make opponents fear the Jackrabbits once again,” Fleener said.
Also, he’s been very involved in the community in mentoring youth through the Skeeter Mentors, youth sport leagues, reading programs and more. Fleener’s wife Katy is the Student Success Coordinator at Mesquite High School, and they have two sons, Ty and Chase.
Fleener has received the honor of American Football Monthly Magazine’s 2010 National Top 5 High School Coordinator and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 2014 Assistant Coach of the Year Nominee.
Fleener will begin with Forney High School on February 16.
