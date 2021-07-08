FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — After four great years at North Forney, Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Randy Jackson has announced his retirement. While with the Falcons, he built an incredible culture and successful football program.
Coach Eric Luster has been named as the new NFHS Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach. After serving as the Assistant Head Coach at North Forney the past three years, Coach Luster is excited to lead the Falcons this fall.
He said, “I am so blessed for this opportunity to have my dream job at North Forney. I will continue the mission to make a difference in the lives of our student athletes, our campus, and our community.”
Principal Michael Jung remarked, “I want to thank Coach Jackson for all the ways he helped guide North Forney High School toward our True North. I am super excited for Coach Luster to step into this role. His genuine commitment to Falcon Nation and love for our students is the reason that he is the right person for the job.”
Coach Luster has made a great impact in his time at North Forney High School. Prior to joining the Falcons, his 22 year coaching career included experience in middle school, high school, and at the collegiate level, including time as an offensive and defensive coordinator, and as a head football coach.
FISD Athletic Director Neal Weaver says of Luster, “He is a man of character and integrity that always puts kids first. We are so proud of the work Randy and his staff have done at NFHS over the past few years. Coach Luster has been a huge part of the Falcons’ success, and I am honored to be able to work alongside him as he leads them into the coming seasons.”
Luster is big on family both in his personal life and at North Forney. He has five sons and two daughters. He and his wife Lisa live in Forney with son Legend,13, and daughter Nala, 6. They are active in church and the community and will continue raising the bar at North by investing deeply in the Forney Family.