Terrell, Texas (Terrell Independent School District) — Terrell ISD is excited to announce Marvin Sedberry Jr. as the new Terrell Independent School District Athletic Director. Sedberry, who will retain his role as the head football coach for the Terrell Tigers, joined TISD in May 2019.
Sedberry started his football coaching career over 21 years ago, 12 of which were spent as a head football coach. Immediately prior to joining the Terrell ISD team, he spent five years as the head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for Naaman Forest High School in Garland.
“Coach Sedberry brings a vision for the future, a strong work ethic, and a belief in high achievement in the classroom and on the field or court,” shared TISD Superintendent Dr. Georgeanne Warnock. “I am excited about the future of our Terrell ISD athletic programs under his leadership."
“I look forward to building a foundation from the ground up,” said Sedberry. “I want to be a part of making Terrell athletics exciting from middle school, to high school, to youth and community leagues. I want it to be something we can all be proud of as members of this community.”
William “Buster” Leaf, Terrell ISD’s current Athletic Director, will pass the baton to Sedberry. Leaf has an impressive 51-year tenure in public education serving students across the state of Texas. Leaf’s coaching and teaching legacy spans more than 5 decades, 11 districts, dozens of championships, hundreds of coaches, and thousands of student athletes.
"We are incredibly thankful for the legacy that Coach Leaf leaves here in Terrell, but also in high school sports across Texas,” said Warnock. “Throughout his tenure in Terrell, great strides have been made in improving athletic programs and facilities. As we turn the page to the next chapter in our district's story, we will continue building on the foundation that has been established.”
Sedberry will step into his dual role this school year. He and Leaf will work together to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
“Replacing Coach Leaf is impossible,” said Sedberry. “His coaching career is something to be admired. He has seen more in his career than I have in my entire life. He has laid the groundwork and has been a great mentor for me since I arrived here in Terrell.”
“I am thankful for this opportunity and look forward to having an influence on TISD athletics,” adds Sedberry. “My hope is that together we can navigate past Covid-19 and continue building Tiger pride and tradition.”