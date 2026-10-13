Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney

FORNEY, Texas — A child was transported to a medical facility by air ambulance Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in a residential neighborhood. Emergency personnel from the Forney Police Department, the Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to the 1100 block of Flamingo ...

Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney

Emergency crews responded to residential area incident

FORNEY, Texas — A child was transported to a medical facility by air ambulance Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in a residential neighborhood. Emergency personnel from the Forney Police Department, the Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to the 1100 block of Flamingo Drive at 7:23 p.m. following reports of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by local authorities, the child ran into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. Police noted that the driver was traveling below the posted speed limit at the time of the collision. The child was flown by CareFlite to a hospital for medical evaluation. Officials stated that the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. All parties involved in the incident remained on the scene to cooperate with responding officers. The identity of the juvenile has not been released by the Forney Police Department. Forney residents are reminded to exercise caution in residential areas, particularly during evening hours when visibility may be reduced. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.