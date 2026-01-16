Forney City Council to Address Habitual Criminal and Nuisance Properties

FORNEY, TX — The Forney City Council is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, to discuss a proposed ordinance aimed at tackling the issue of "Habitual Criminal and Nuisance Properties" within the city's limits. If approved, this regulation would grant city officials the authority to take direct action against property owners whose locations are frequently associated with criminal activity or repeated code violations.

Defining "Habitual" Properties

Under the proposed Article 3.10, the city aims to establish clear criteria for identifying problematic properties:

Habitual Criminal Property: A location where three or more "abatable criminal activities" occur within a 365-day period. This definition includes activities outlined in Chapter 125 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, with the exception of crimes related to family violence.

Habitual Nuisance Property: A site that receives three or more citations for code violations within a 365-day period.

The ordinance is based on the premise that property owners have a responsibility to work collaboratively with the city to eliminate criminal activity through "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" (CPTED). This approach involves strategies such as enhancing natural surveillance to eliminate hiding spots and clearly defining the boundaries between public and private spaces.

The "Accord Meeting" and Enforcement

Before a property can be officially designated as "habitual," the Chief of Police or the Director of Community Development is required to notify the owner and invite them to an "accord meeting."

During this meeting, property owners have the opportunity to present evidence demonstrating that they are taking active steps to address the issues. These measures might include:

Implementing monitoring and surveillance systems.

Enforcing stricter lease terms and conducting thorough tenant screenings.

Demonstrating proactive efforts to rectify code violations.

If a property is ultimately designated as habitual, the city may require the owner to post a public placard near the main entrance. This sign would notify the public that the site has been classified as a habitual criminal or nuisance property and provide contact information for the Forney Police or Neighborhood Services.

Monthly Fees and Penalties

The proposed ordinance also introduces a monthly fee for properties that meet these "habitual" criteria, intended to help offset the costs associated with increased city oversight:

Property Type Monthly Fee Range

Residential: $121 (for 0-2 units) to $424 (for 251+ units).

Nonresidential: $204 (for properties under 5,000 sq. ft.) to $427 (for properties of 100,000+ sq. ft.).

Moreover, any individual or entity found in violation of the ordinance, such as failing to attend a required meeting or improperly removing a placard, could face misdemeanor charges and fines of up to $2,000 per day.

Meeting Information

City staff has recommended the approval of this ordinance to enhance the health, safety, and welfare of the community. The Forney City Council meeting will commence at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Annex/Council Chambers.