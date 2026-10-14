Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street

Published: October 14, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street

KAUFMAN, Texas – Local authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 74-year-old man discovered at a residence in Kaufman earlier this week. The Kaufman Police Department, currently assisted by the Texas Rangers, arrived at a home on Elizabeth Street on Sept. 30 f...

Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street

Authorities initiate inquiry into the discovery of a 74-year-old man

KAUFMAN, Texas – Local authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 74-year-old man discovered at a residence in Kaufman earlier this week. The Kaufman Police Department, currently assisted by the Texas Rangers, arrived at a home on Elizabeth Street on Sept. 30 following a report of a deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the presence of the man on the back porch of the property. While the investigation remains in its early stages, officials have stated that they believe this to be an isolated incident. They have assured the surrounding community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Ongoing investigation into the incident

At this time, the Kaufman Police Department has not released the identity of the deceased, pending notification of his next of kin. Furthermore, investigators have yet to disclose the suspected manner of death, as the case remains under active review by both local law enforcement and state officials. Officials have not released any additional information.

As this investigation continues, InForney.com will provide updates as more information becomes available from official sources.

Related Articles

Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney
Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney

Child Hospitalized Following Saturday Evening Collision in Forney

FORNEY, Texas — A child was transported to a medical facility by air ambulance Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in a residential neighborhood. Emergency personnel from the Forney Police Department, the Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to the 1100 block of Flamingo ...

October 13, 2026 Read More
Local Woman Taken into Custody Following Multiple Charges
Local Woman Taken into Custody Following Multiple Charges

Local Woman Taken into Custody Following Multiple Charges

Madison Rae Alexander, 26, was arrested on October 10, 2026, on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 or greater, and resisting arrest, search, or transport. The arrest was made by the Constable’s Office Precinct 2 Forney at...

October 11, 2026 Read More
Finding a Forever Home: Meet Gretchen, the Forney Animal Shelter’s Resident Sweetheart
Finding a Forever Home: Meet Gretchen, the Forney Animal Shelter’s Resident Sweetheart

Finding a Forever Home: Meet Gretchen, the Forney Animal Shelter’s Resident Sweetheart

For those looking to add a loyal and affectionate member to their family, the Forney Animal Shelter has introduced its Animal of the Week: a nine-year-old dog named Gretchen who is currently waiting for her forever home. Gretchen’s recent history is one of resilience. When she arrived at the shelter...

October 11, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Band Director Receives Prestigious National Recognition from CMA Foundation
Forney ISD Band Director Receives Prestigious National Recognition from CMA Foundation

Forney ISD Band Director Receives Prestigious National Recognition from CMA Foundation

FORNEY, Texas — The musical heartbeat of Forney Independent School District is ringing louder than ever this week as the district celebrates a major national achievement. Corey Graves, the band director at Themer Middle School, has been named a three-time recipient of the CMA Foundation award, solid...

October 9, 2026 Read More
Forney Voters to Decide on $49.5 Million Library and Recreation Center Bond
Forney Voters to Decide on $49.5 Million Library and Recreation Center Bond

Forney Voters to Decide on $49.5 Million Library and Recreation Center Bond

Forney residents will head to the polls this November to determine the future of the city’s public infrastructure. On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, voters will decide the fate of Proposition A, a $49.5 million general obligation bond proposal intended to fund the construction of a combined municipal li...

October 7, 2026 Read More
Forney Residents Urged to Clear Medicine Cabinets for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Forney Residents Urged to Clear Medicine Cabinets for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Forney Residents Urged to Clear Medicine Cabinets for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Forney residents have an opportunity to safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications this weekend. The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting its National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The event serves as a proactive measure to reduce the risk of medication ...

October 7, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×