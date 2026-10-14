Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street

KAUFMAN, Texas – Local authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 74-year-old man discovered at a residence in Kaufman earlier this week. The Kaufman Police Department, currently assisted by the Texas Rangers, arrived at a home on Elizabeth Street on Sept. 30 f...

Kaufman Police and Texas Rangers Investigate Death on Elizabeth Street

Authorities initiate inquiry into the discovery of a 74-year-old man

KAUFMAN, Texas – Local authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 74-year-old man discovered at a residence in Kaufman earlier this week. The Kaufman Police Department, currently assisted by the Texas Rangers, arrived at a home on Elizabeth Street on Sept. 30 following a report of a deceased person.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the presence of the man on the back porch of the property. While the investigation remains in its early stages, officials have stated that they believe this to be an isolated incident. They have assured the surrounding community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Ongoing investigation into the incident

At this time, the Kaufman Police Department has not released the identity of the deceased, pending notification of his next of kin. Furthermore, investigators have yet to disclose the suspected manner of death, as the case remains under active review by both local law enforcement and state officials. Officials have not released any additional information.

As this investigation continues, InForney.com will provide updates as more information becomes available from official sources.