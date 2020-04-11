Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Cloudy this evening. Strong thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Strong thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.