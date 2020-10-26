FORNEY, Texas (Press Release, Ebby Halliday Companies) — North Texas-based Ebby Halliday Companies announced today it has acquired Johnson Monroe Realtors, a leader in the Cedar Creek Lake residential real estate market for the past 38 years.
Johnson Monroe Realtors has long been a premier real estate company at Cedar Creek Lake. Its heritage goes back to the original real estate agency in the area, Paschal Real Estate, which began prior to the creation of the Cedar Creek Lake reservoir in 1966.
“Timing is everything, and the timing of this move meets current market needs and positions our combined companies to better serve current and future residents, as well as second-home buyers and sellers, in the Cedar Creek Lake area,” says President & CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies Chris Kelly. “This acquisition brings together two like-minded companies with over 100 years of residential real estate experience.”
Malinda Howell, Vice President of Brokerage for the Ebby Halliday Companies, adds, “Over our 75-year history, our company has been built on strategic moves and we believe the addition of the outstanding real estate professionals of Johnson Monroe will help ensure our leading market position for many years to come.”
Natalie Thomas, Sales Leader of Ebby’s Cedar Creek Lake office, will lead the newly combined teams. “We are thrilled to welcome our colleagues from Johnson Monroe and believe this move significantly strengthens our leading position in the Cedar Creek marketplace. Their team has a proven record of integrity, service and client satisfaction. We like and respect their approach to the business of people and are very pleased that these highly respected agents will be joining our office.”
Travis Mathews, Vice President of Strategic Growth for the Ebby Halliday Companies, led the efforts on the acquisition along with Tracy Nowell, the owner and broker for Johnson Monroe. “We are working hard to ensure clients and agents alike will enjoy a smooth transition,” says Mathews. Adds Nowell, “It was important for me to find a partner that fits our company culturally and shares the same values on how to service our clients. I truly believe that we found that partner in Ebby Halliday.”
In addition to the latest and most relevant real estate technologies, as well as an integrated mortgage, title and insurance experience, Johnson Monroe agents joining Ebby Halliday will benefit from the firm’s longtime affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global network of more than 550 premier real estate brokers, and its luxury division, Luxury Portfolio International. LeadingRE affiliates produce more annual home sales than any other real estate network.
“We take pride in offering our clients knowledgeable sales associates who provide exceptional service. Simply put, Johnson Monroe agents are a perfect fit for the Ebby Halliday Companies,” concluded Thomas.
Throughout 2020, the Ebby Halliday Companies are celebrating 75 years of serving the real estate needs of North Texans and those relocating to the region. It all began in 1945, when one bold woman parlayed her wisdom, generosity, business acumen and endurance into what is today the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in Texas. The legacy of Ebby Halliday is now amplified by the company’s affiliation with HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the country’s No. 1 residential real estate company. The Ebby Halliday Companies’ core-services brands include Prosperity Mortgage, Home Team Insurance and Texas Premier Title.
For more information about Ebby’s Cedar Creek Lake Office, its sales associates and listings, visit the award-winning ebby.com.