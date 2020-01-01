CRANDALL, Texas — The Crandall Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting which left a man critically injured and another behind bars.
Around 1 a.m., on January 1, 2020, first responders were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of Robincreek Cove for a reported shooting.
There, witnesses told police there was an argument during a New Year's Eve party between 50-year-old Jimmy Gaines and the resident, 45-year-old Ronnie Landon, which turned physical. After the physical altercation, witnesses told police Landon retrieved a firearm from another room in the residence, confronted Gaines, and fired a single shot — striking Gaines in the side of the face.
The victim was transported by CareFlite ambulance to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with two firefighters onboard, in critical condition. As of Wednesday afternoon, Crandall Police Department Chief Dean Winters says he is in ICU in stable condition.
Landon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family or household member with a weapon and is being held at the Kaufman County Jail. Bond has been set at $500,000.
Police say the firearm was recovered at the scene.