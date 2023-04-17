FORNEY, Texas — A Forney man has been arrested and identified by police as a man captured on video surveillance allegedly recording under a woman's dress at a local retailer.
Last month, the Terrell Police Department released images of a man suspected of recording under a woman's dress at Ross, located at 634 American Way, and sought assistance from the public identifying the man.
"The Terrell Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying this sexual predator," read a statement from the department at that time.
"Officers made contact with the victim who stated while at Ross cashing out at the register, a black male slid his phone under her dress," stated the department. "At the time of the offense she felt movement at the bottom of her dress and looked down noticing the man retrieving his phone, she quickly noticed the camera was open as if he was taking pictures or video."
Upon review of the video surveillance, police say the man was observed getting down on the floor and taking pictures or video under the victim's dress.
Today, police say they identified the man as Anthony Mimms of Forney, Texas. An arrest warrant was obtained and Mimms was arrested and charged with invasive visual recording. Booking and bond information was not available as of press.