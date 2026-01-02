Understanding Migration Trends in Forney: A Snapshot of Inflow and Outflow

Published: January 2, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Current Migration Patterns

Between September and November 2025, Forney has experienced notable migration trends among homebuyers. According to recent data, 30% of those looking to buy homes are considering leaving Forney, while a significant 70% prefer to remain within the metropolitan area.

Inbound Migration: Who is Moving to Forney?

Interestingly, only 2% of homebuyers seeking to relocate to Forney are coming from outside metropolitan areas. The majority of these newcomers hail from major urban centers across the nation, with a strong interest in the community's amenities and lifestyle.

  • Top Sources of Inbound Migration:

    • Los Angeles, CA - 1,933 searches

    • Washington, DC - 756 searches

    • Seattle, WA - 641 searches

    • San Francisco, CA - 627 searches

    • New York, NY - 578 searches

    • Chicago, IL - 451 searches

    • Miami, FL - 352 searches

    • Richmond, VA - 331 searches

    • McAllen, TX - 302 searches

    • El Paso, TX - 178 searches

Outbound Migration: Where Are Forney Residents Going?

On the flip side, the data indicates that 70% of Forney homebuyers are looking to stay within the Forney metropolitan area. However, those who do choose to leave have specific destinations in mind, primarily driven by job opportunities and lifestyle changes.

  • Top Destinations for Outbound Migration:

    • Phoenix, AZ - 1,972 searches

    • Austin, TX - 1,389 searches

    • Denver, CO - 646 searches

    • Houston, TX - 633 searches

    • Buffalo, NY - 431 searches

    • Oklahoma City, OK - 388 searches

    • Rochester, NY - 340 searches

    • Tulsa, OK - 325 searches

    • Tucson, AZ - 291 searches

    • Tyler, TX - 270 searches

Conclusion

The migration trends in Forney reflect broader patterns seen across the country, with many residents attracted to larger metropolitan areas for various reasons, including career prospects and lifestyle preferences. As Forney continues to develop, it will be interesting to see how these trends evolve and what they mean for the community's growth and character.

