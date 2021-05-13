FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a subject alleged to have stolen financial and made large withdrawal's from a victim's account.
"This subject used stolen financial account information to deposit fraudulent checks and then made large withdrawals against the victim’s account," read a statement from the Forney Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Forney Police Department Detective Klosterman at (972) 552-6340.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by submitting tips through the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers by calling (877) 847-7522 or online at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.