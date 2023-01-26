FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Forney-area shooting incident on Thursday.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker tells inForney.com there are no reported injuries and that damage from the gunfire is property related and involves at least one vehicle.
Investigators had taped off a portion of Fairview Drive and its intersection with Wildwood Drive, in the Windmill Farms community. Investigators were also working to determine if any other properties had been struck by the gunfire.
Whitaker says the incident is currently being investigated as deadly conduct. No further information was available at press time.
The Precinct 2 Constable's Office also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.