FORNEY, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing early Sunday morning in the Clements Ranch community in far northwest Kaufman County.
Just after 1 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing in the 2400 block of San Marcos Drive.
There, police discovered a deceased male, in his late 40s, on the front lawn of the residence.
The deceased male, who authorities have not released identification, was the homeowner and had reportedly been outside to break up an argument between two guests of the home, a law enforcement source tells inForney.com.
The alleged suspect also sustained stab-related injuries and was transported to a Dallas-area hospital for treatment. Law enforcement personnel say he has since been released and is awaiting booking at the Kaufman County Jail on a murder charge. His name was not released, as of press.
This is a developing story.