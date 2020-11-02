KAUFMAN, Texas — A man fled police who were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle on Saturday.
Around 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, October 31, 2020, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a truck reported stolen in the 8800 block of Abner Road, just south of the city limits of Terrell, Texas.
According to Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jolie Stewart, the owner of the stolen truck was able to follow the truck and provide deputies with its location as it drove south into the Kaufman area.
As Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to pull the truck over on Sundown Drive, the driver fled on foot.
Deputies then received information the alleged suspect entered into a white-colored van which deputies were able to locate and stop approximately four miles from the now-abandoned stolen trucks location on Sundown Drive.
24-year-old Juan Lucero was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention. He is being held at the Kaufman County Jail on bonds of $25,000 and $10,000, respectively. Lucero also has an arrest warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle out of Deaf Smith County in the Texas panhandle, according to jail records.
The Kaufman County Precinct 1 Constable's Office also assisted in locating the stolen truck, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.