CANTON, Texas — Police say alcohol played a contributing factor when a man threatened to kill New Year's Eve partygoers in Canton, Texas, and was himself shot and killed by an armed guest.
On January 1, 2020, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Canton Police Department, Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a residence in the 500 block of Buffalo Street for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, police discovered 61-year-old Alan Bates of Plano, Texas, deceased of multiple apparent gunshot wounds.
Bates, according to police, was an attendee at the New Year's Eve party at the house.
"During the party, Bates became highly agitated at other attendees of the party, became aggressive, and made threats towards a couple who were also visiting the residence," read a statement from the Canton Police Department. "The couple chose to leave the party to avoid a confrontation."
Despite the couple leaving, witnesses told police they attempted to calm Bates down and, after he became aggressive and threatening to other partygoers, he was asked to leave the residence.
Police say Bates went to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun, and "walked back towards the residence while screaming threats to kill people inside," according to police.
"An attendee of the party heard Bates’ threats, and saw Bates approaching the residence with the handgun," stated the department. "The attendee then armed himself with his own handgun.
"Bates entered the residence with the handgun displayed," continued the statement. "In self-defense, one of the attendees shot Bates multiple times when Bates began entering the living area of the residence."
Police recovered two handguns from the scene, including the gun appeared to have been carried by Bates which had been struck by gunfire and disabled.
"Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the incident," stated the department.
The shooting was investigated jointly by the Canton Police Department, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Van Zandt County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers.
The attendee that shot Bates has not been charged and the case will be referred to a Van Zandt County grand jury for review at the conclusion of the investigation.
Bates body was transported to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Texas, for an autopsy.